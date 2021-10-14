 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation funds $70,000 worth of medical equipment

  • 0

Despite the limited number of fundraising events held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation still provided funding for nearly $70,000 worth of medical equipment for the medical center.

The largest purchase was a $14,275 Draeger jaundice meter for the Elroy Family Medical Center & Obstetrics. The meter checks newborns for elevated levels of bilirubin without having babies undergo blood tests.

Other major purchases include $10.716 for pediatric cribs with specialized doors for easy access to a young patient, and $10,000 for specialized chairs to ensure maximum comfort for cancer patients undergoing long chemotherapy treatments.

Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation, based in Mauston, supports the health of the community through educational events, scholarships and the purchase of medical equipment funded by local donations.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: My uncle moved from Sparta to California and had his car’s catalytic converter cut off and stolen. Why did thieves steal it?

GRADUATES AND HONORS

Madryn Larson of Tomah  has been named to the spring 2021 Dean's List at Florida Institute of Technology.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News