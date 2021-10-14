Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation funds $70,000 worth of medical equipment

Despite the limited number of fundraising events held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation still provided funding for nearly $70,000 worth of medical equipment for the medical center.

The largest purchase was a $14,275 Draeger jaundice meter for the Elroy Family Medical Center & Obstetrics. The meter checks newborns for elevated levels of bilirubin without having babies undergo blood tests.

Other major purchases include $10.716 for pediatric cribs with specialized doors for easy access to a young patient, and $10,000 for specialized chairs to ensure maximum comfort for cancer patients undergoing long chemotherapy treatments.

Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation, based in Mauston, supports the health of the community through educational events, scholarships and the purchase of medical equipment funded by local donations.

