Mile Bluff Medical Center in Maustion adds dermatologist

Dermatology services are now available at Mile Bluff Clinic in Mauston with the addition of Amy Bernards, PA-C.

Bernards has over 15 years of experience in dermatology

“We all have skin, and the majority of us have issues with our skin,” Bernards said. “Dermatology is a specialized service that is hard to find in a rural area; however, I can provide patients with the (skin care) services they need locally.”

Bernards treats patients of all ages with medical dermatology services. The discipline focuses on addressing medical conditions affecting the health and appearance of skin in patients. Medical dermatologists target the “disease” aspect of dermatology and treat skin conditions to reduce health risks.

In addition to doing annual full-body skin cancer screenings, medical dermatologists address common skin issues like acne, rashes, eczema, warts, psoriasis and contact allergies.

Bernards also does skin biopsies to test for skin cancers. While she does not do cosmetic procedures or treatments, she does use Botox to treat patients with hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating).