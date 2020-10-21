Mile Bluff Medical Center in Maustion adds dermatologist

Dermatology services are now available at Mile Bluff Clinic in Mauston with the addition of Amy Bernards, PA-C.
Bernards has over 15 years of experience in dermatology
“We all have skin, and the majority of us have issues with our skin,” Bernards said. “Dermatology is a specialized service that is hard to find in a rural area; however, I can provide patients with the (skin care) services they need locally.”
Bernards treats patients of all ages with medical dermatology services. The discipline focuses on addressing medical conditions affecting the health and appearance of skin in patients. Medical dermatologists target the “disease” aspect of dermatology and treat skin conditions to reduce health risks.
In addition to doing annual full-body skin cancer screenings, medical dermatologists address common skin issues like acne, rashes, eczema, warts, psoriasis and contact allergies.
Bernards also does skin biopsies to test for skin cancers. While she does not do cosmetic procedures or treatments, she does use Botox to treat patients with hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating).
“I come to work every day because I get to see patients,” she said. “I love being able to help people feel better, especially if I can help them with an ailment that they’ve been dealing with for a long time. Whether it’s identifying or treating a rash or acne, finding skin cancer, or just helping patients feel confident in their skin, I work to find solutions for my patients.”
Believing bedside manner is the most important aspect of care, Bernards said she treats her patients like a member of her family.
“I would never prescribe care or treatment that I wouldn’t want for myself or a family member,” she said. “I connect with my patients by providing one-on-one care and by listening to their concerns. Treatments only work if patients are comfortable using them. My approach to treatment is providing something that patients are willing to do and understand how to do.
Outside of the clinic, Bernards enjoys spending time with her family on the lake and with her chickens on the family farm.
Before making an appointment with Bernards, patients are encouraged to contact their insurance provider to see if dermatology is a covered service. She began seeing patients in October.
To make an appointment with Bernards, call Mile Bluff Clinic at 608-847-5000.
