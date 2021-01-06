Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston delivers first baby of 2021

On Friday, Jan. 1 at 12:02 a.m., Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston helped welcome Quinn Aurora Dederich into the world as the first baby born at the facility in 2021. Quinn was greeted by her parents, Amanda and James. Quinn weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and measured 21 ¼ inches.

It’s the second child for Amanda and James, who expected Quinn to arrive earlier than her Dec. 31 due date. However, as babies often do, Quinn had her own plans.

“I came into the Birth Center for observation on December 31,” recalled Amanda. “I was going to be sent home since labor wasn’t progressing, but then things changed quickly.”

Helping Amanda through her delivery was Emily Walden, Mile Bluff’s certified nurse midwife.

“Emily was amazing,” said Amanda said. “I liked her holistic and patient-centered approach to care.”

“It was nice to feel like we had a personal connection with Emily,” said James. “We could contact her whenever we had concerns, and she answered our questions even in between appointments. Throughout Amanda’s pregnancy, we had access to the care we needed and it was reassuring to have a ‘big city hospital’ in a small town like Mauston.”