Mile Bluff moves blood drive to middle school in Mauston

Mile Bluff Medical Center has moved its Tuesday, April 21 blood drive from the medical center to Olson Middle School in Mauston. The drive will be held in the school gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The change in location was made to accommodate more donors and provide additional space for social distancing.

In order to maintain social distancing and follow other COVID-19 precautions, anyone looking to donate is strongly encouraged to make an appointment by midnight the night before the drive. Doing this allows the BloodCenter of Wisconsin to know how many people are expected.

BloodCenter, the sole provider of blood to Mile Bluff, is taking steps to keep donors safe during COVID-19. They include:

Taking donor temperatures at registration to ensure they are not elevated prior to entering donation areas.

Asking donors to wash hands prior to screening.

Screening donors to determine if they are currently experiencing coughing or shortness of breath.

Asking donors if they have recently traveled to high-risk countries as defined by the CDC.

Ensuring six feet of space between waiting chairs, donation chairs and medical screens.

Sanitizing all equipment, beds and other surfaces between donors.