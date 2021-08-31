Mile Bluff offers swab-only testing at Mauston clinic

Swab-only testing for COVID-19 is available at Mile Bluff Clinic in Mauston.

Testing hours have been expanded and are now available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon. All testing will take place in the East Clinic of Mile Bluff Clinic, 1040 Division St.

This service is intended for those who have minor, moderate or no symptoms of COVID-19. The test is billed as an outpatient lab appointment. Anyone interested in using the service is encouraged to reserve a spot online. Reservations can be made in advance by visiting milebluff.com/covidtesting.

The service is not recommended for everyone. Those with severe symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, sore throat or a recent loss of taste and/or smell, etc.) are encouraged to schedule a clinic appointment to see a provider. Anyone with a life-threatening illness should go to the emergency room immediately.

