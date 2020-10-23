Mile Bluff opens Christmas wreath contest

Entries are being sought for Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation’s “Festival of Wreaths” contest and silent auction.

The foundation is encouraging people to create wreaths reflecting the theme “We need a little Christmas.” Contest entrants will help raise scholarship funds for the education and training of the local healthcare workforce.

“Right now our spirits really do need a lift – a little glitter and glow,” said Martha Airth-Kindree, foundation executive director. “Helping others through this scholarship fund is a great way to do it while having some fun.

Rules for wreath contest:

Wreaths can be no bigger than 36 inches across and 40 inches long.

Must be no heavier than five pounds.

All electrical elements must be battery operated.

Pine/fir and other natural elements are not permitted — only artificial greenery.

Submit wreaths, along with the registration form, to the hospital registration desk at Mile Bluff Medical Center by Monday, Nov. 23. The entry fee is $10 per wreath.

Wreaths will be bid online during a silent auction and awarded to the top bidders on December 9.

