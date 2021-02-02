 Skip to main content
Mile Bluff taking COVID-19 vaccine requests for patients 65 and older
Mile Bluff taking COVID-19 vaccine requests for patients 65 and older

Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston is excited to announce that it has received enough vaccine to open up its schedule to online requests for patients 65 years and older.

Patients can fill out a form with their contact information and basic medical health history and will be contacted within three business days to discuss scheduling an appointment.

Other medical providers are immunizing their patients, and the health department is providing vaccines to those without a primary care provider. Anyone on another waiting list is asked not to sign up with Mile Bluff.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

