Mile Bluff taking COVID-19 vaccine requests for patients 65 and older

Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston is excited to announce that it has received enough vaccine to open up its schedule to online requests for patients 65 years and older.

Patients can fill out a form with their contact information and basic medical health history and will be contacted within three business days to discuss scheduling an appointment.

Other medical providers are immunizing their patients, and the health department is providing vaccines to those without a primary care provider. Anyone on another waiting list is asked not to sign up with Mile Bluff.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.