Mile Bluff to host Aug. 23 blood drive in Mauston

Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston and The BloodCenter of Wisconsin will host a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Anyone looking to donate is strongly encouraged to make an appointment by midnight the night before the drive. Doing this allows The BloodCenter to know how many people are expected. To register, call The BloodCenter at 1-877-232-4376 or visit donate.wisconsin.versiti.org and search for Mile Bluff in the mobile drives.
Requirements for being a blood donor:
- Be at least 17 years old (16-year-olds may donate with parental consent).
- Feel well on day of donation.
- Be free of major cold and flu symptoms.
- Not have had hepatitis after age 11 years.
- Not have had any risk factors/behaviors associated with HIV/AIDS.
Tips to remember on donation day:
- Bring along a photo identification such as a driver’s license.
- Drink plenty of fluids prior to and following the donation.
- A
void strenuous physical exercise until the day following the donation.