 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mile Bluff to host Aug. 26 health fair in Mauston
0 Comments

Mile Bluff to host Aug. 26 health fair in Mauston

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston will host a health fair Thursday, Aug. 26 from 7-11 a.m.

Free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings will be available, along with the opportunity to discuss specific risks for developing diabetes and heart disease with Mile Bluff’s health care professionals.

A lipid profile test is available for $20 with fasting optional.

In addition, a member from Mile Bluff’s audiology team will be available from 8-11 a.m. to perform free hearing tests. They will discuss specific risks for developing hearing loss.

Attendees must be feeling well and be free of COVID-19 symptoms the day of the health fair. Face coverings are required.

Patients can have their test results reviewed in consultation with Mile Bluff Medical Center health care professionals.

Appointments are required for all services and can be made by calling 608-847-1845.

Attendees must be feeling well, and be free of COVID-19 symptoms the day of the health fair. Face coverings are required.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

What to do about Japanese bettles

I have received a number of calls and inquiries about controlling Japanese beetles recently, so I thought it might be good to share this infor…

+4
THE KNIGHTLY NEWS
News

THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

July 2021 has been a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continued its mission of community service and charitable…

News

BIRTHS

Mile Bluff Medical Center, MaustonKristie and Jake Edgerton of Mauston are the parents of a boy, Finnley Wade, born March 22. He weighed 8 pou…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News