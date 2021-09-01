Mile Bluff welcomes Dendura to medical team

Agnieszka Dendura, DNP, has joined the medical team at Mile Bluff Clinic in Mauston.

Dendura provides same-day care services to patients Thursdays and Fridays at Mile Bluff. She said same-day care appointments are ideal when medical concerns or illnesses arise and patients are not able to see their regular provider.

“Things come up all the time in healthcare, and we cannot plan when to get sick,” Dendura said. “When this happens, I know patients often try to get in to see their primary care provider, but if they are not able to, that is why I am here.”

Growing up, Dendura was first introduced to the healthcare world through her mother’s work as a nurse in Poland. Inspired by the relationships she built with patients, she became a nurse practitioner in order to expand the care that she can provide.

“Every day is a new challenge, and there are new things to learn about my patients,” Dendura said. “What I like most about caring for them is just making a difference in their lives and helping them get through the health conditions that they’re dealing with currently.”

When it comes to providing care, Dendura said she includes patients in every decision.