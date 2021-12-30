Mile Bluff welcomes Shawn Johnson to medical staff

Mile Bluff Medical Center has added Shawn Johnson, FNP to its medical team. He provides same-day care services at the Mile Bluff clinic in Mauston.

“I’ve always been a natural fixer or healer,” Johnson said. “I like seeing people be happy and healthy. Getting into healthcare was a natural extension of my desire to see people be well.”

Johnson said same-day care appointments are ideal when medical concerns arise — minor injuries and illnesses like flu, strep throats, cuts or skin conditions — and patients are not able to see their regular providers. Same-day care is different than urgent care which treats more serious — though still non-life threatening — illnesses or injuries.

He said his job doesn’t end when the appointment ends.

“The most important thing about same-day care is making sure I coordinate with a patient’s primary care provider,” Johnson said. “Same-day care is not an individual effort; it’s very much a team effort, and I am part of the team that gives patients the care they need.”

In addition to connecting with other providers, Johnson said communication is key to providing excellent patient care.

“I think the biggest role of providers is sharing information in a way that patients can understand,” he said. “To me, knowledge is health. When people know and understand, the more equipped they are to be positive advocates for their health.”

Outside of the clinic, Johnson enjoys spending time with his wife, woodworking and fishing.

He is also a self-professed “geek” who enjoys Dr. Who, video games and collecting Transformers.

To make a same-day care appointment with Johnson, call Mile Bluff Clinic at 608-847-5000. To learn more about the Mile Bluff healthcare team, visit milebluff.com.

