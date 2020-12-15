 Skip to main content
Military families at Fort McCoy accept Trees for Troops
Military families at Fort McCoy accept Trees for Troops

Trees for Troops

Military family members carry a tree Dec. 4 during the Trees for Troops event at the South Post Housing area at Fort McCoy.

 Steve Rundio

Service members and military family members gathered Dec. 4 at a designated area at the South Post Housing area to receive a free Christmas tree courtesy of the Trees for Troops organization.

At around 11 a.m. on Dec. 4, a Federal Express semi tractor-trailer arrived at the housing area with 80 trees to unload. Staff with FedEx and the Directorate of Public Works Housing Division, which is headquartered in the housing area, unloaded the truck.

According to treesfortroops.org, the 2020 Trees for Troops initiative included sending about 14,500 trees to 79 military bases. Trees for Troops kicked off Dec. 2 as FedEx Freight drivers began deliveries.

“Hundreds of tree farms across 27 states (and provinces) spanning from Nova Scotia, Canada, to Georgia donate and collect trees to help the program,” the web site states.

“As customers at these tree farms begin picking out their trees for the season, they can also choose to pen a message that will be attached to a tree being donated to a military family. … Trees for Troops counts on donations from the public to make this program succeed year after year. … Since 2005, Trees for Troops has provided more than 243,955 Christmas trees to military families and troops in the United States and overseas.”

Zach Hynes, Fort McCoy housing manager, said the tree distribution went well. Service members and their family members lined up in their vehicles to take their turn, and everyone observed social distancing and related COVID-19 safety measures that were built into the distribution plan.

“Everything went smoothly,” he said.

This was the fifth consecutive year the Trees for Troops effort took place at Fort McCoy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

