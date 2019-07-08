The summer training season is underway at Fort McCoy, which means community members can expect heavier traffic than usual throughout the post and along Hwy. 21 between Tomah and Sparta.
The heaviest traffic is most likely to occur in July and August, when Fort McCoy will host two Combat Support Training Exercises in addition to regular training and other smaller exercises. The training will bring an influx of service members and commercial traffic to the area, some of whom may not be familiar with the local roads.
In addition, the Main Gate remains closed for construction throughout the summer. The project is designed improve installation force protection with security improvements and provide easier access to the Visitor Control Center.
During the construction period, which is expected to continue until mid-November, traffic will be rerouted through Gate 1, which is the old Main Gate for the installation and located less than half a mile west of the new Main Gate.
There will be no change to Gate 20 operations. It remains open for all traffic as usual. Convoys and commercial vehicles are required to use Gate 20 to access the cantonment area.
Installation Safety Office officials are asking the public to be cautious and watch out for vehicles and drivers who may not be familiar with the changed traffic patterns. Slow down and watch for slower traffic, as well. They cautioned other drivers may not be familiar with the area or expecting detours due to construction.
