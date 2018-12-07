MILLSTON - Holiday shoppers have an opportunity to avoid the hassle of tape and wrapping paper and have their Christmas gifts wrapped by someone else.
On Dec. 15 the Millston Area Museum will hold its second annual gift wrapping fundraiser and Christmas bake sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sara Hendrick, co-director of the museum, said it's the museum's biggest fundraiser of the year. She believes participation in the event will help the museum grow and prosper.
"We had a wonderful turnout last year ... it was well-received by the community, and we want to continue to make this a yearly event," she said. "We had about 40 people (attend) last year and hope to have twice that many this year."
There is no limit to how many gifts can be brought in to be wrapped, Hendricks said. All they ask is for a freewill monetary donation to be given for the wrapping of the presents.
Besides the gift wrapping and baked goods on sale, there will be door prizes of gift cards to area businesses, and Santa Claus will greet visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will also include hot cocoa and a lunch for $4 consisting of a hot dog, chips and drink. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. until the food is gone.
Anyone wishing to donate baked goods can drop them off at the Millston Community Center on Dec. 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, contact Hendricks at 608-343-3066 or the museum's other co-director, Jenny Walworth, at 715-299-2414.
