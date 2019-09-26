Six teams traveled to Millston Labor Day weekend to compete and celebrate the 38th annual MDA Labor Day Softball Tournament.
Saturday morning was the start of the three-day event. Teams came from not only the local areas of Black River Falls and Tomah but also from La Crosse, Saukville, Pell Lake, McFarland, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Teams came to compete for bragging rights of winning the tournament and to raise funds to send children with muscular dystrophy to summer camp for a week. The total donation raised throughout the weekend was $12,225, ensuring that six children will be going to summer camp in 2020.
The Saturday crowds enjoyed dry weather and the highlight of the day, the auction. The team of the Jackson County ATV Club brought a fire ring emblazoned with the MDA logo surrounded by a softball. The fire ring was donated by D & S Mfg. of Black River Falls, and the team filled the fire ring with camping equipment. It was the highest-selling auction item, and it raised $526 for MDA. The winner was George Riedel, whose wife bought it for him. Riedel has been involved with the MDA tournament for over 30 years.
Before the auction began, Anya Moran from the Minneapolis MDA office shared updates on the progress in research for muscular dystrophy and thanked everyone for their participation in the nation’s oldest small community fund raiser for MDA. Betsy Sedelbauer also shared updates on Samuel’s journey with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Samuel thanked everyone for allowing him and others to enjoy summer camp.
Prior to the auction, Millston’s Citizen of the Year was announced. Each year a person is chosen who not only promotes Millston but goes above and beyond helping with all of Millston’s events throughout the year. This year’s recipient is Helen Cole, a lifelong resident of Millston. Helen participates in all of the events held in Millston, serving not only in planning the events but also being a driving force for each of the event’s success. She also serves on the cemetery board, the Millston Park Commission and serves for funeral luncheons held at the community center. She is described by family and friends as a wonderful giving and loving person who puts not only her family but also Millston first and a very deserving recipient.
The tournament saw a few additions this year. A bounce house that was sponsored by the Jeff Holthaus State Farm Agency of Tomah was provided for the children to enjoy along with free scoop tokens from Culver’s in Tomah for the sawdust coin hunt pile.
Royalty from the Black River Falls area joined the tournament this year. On Saturday Miss Black River Falls and her court were there to help with the sawdust pile and to welcome everyone to Millston. On Sunday, Miss Karner Blue Butterfly was on hand doing the same. And on Monday, Miss Jackson County and her court were on hand for trophy presentations and assisting with the raffle drawing.
Sunday saw the first bean bag tournament. Nineteen teams participated in the bean bag tournament. The tournament was won by Troy Sater and Gary Ballew from the McFarland area. Sunday was also the volleyball tournament. Six teams participated in volleyball, and this year it was the Bumping Uglies from the La Crosse area that took home the winning trophy. Sunday was also the day for a game called “heads or tails.” An Igloo cooler was donated as the prize from Serenity Lakes Resort near Hatfield. The winner was Kayden Brueggeman of Ontario.
Another highlight of the weekend was a quilt raffle. The quilt was donated anonymously by someone who dropped it off at Jackson Electric Coop to be delivered to the tournament for fund raising. The quilt was won by Amy Zebro of Warrens. She paid it forward by then donating the quilt to a young couple for their first baby. The couple was already decorating the the baby’s room in the same theme as the quilt.
The .1K walk was held at noon on Monday. This year the shirt color was lime green, which is the tribute color for duchenne muscular dystrophy. Participants walked the long .1K on Berry Street next to the ball field with signs encouraging the walkers to “keep strong,” “you got this” and cheers at the end. The eight t-shirt sponsors of the walk were Jackson Electric Coop, Regal Beloit, Krohn Clinic of Black River Falls, Trinity Farms of Blair, Universal Cleaners of Hixton, Tomah Memorial Hospital, Cardinal TG of Tomah and Proline Printing of Viroqua.
Monday brought the championship round of games. To begin the play for the championship round, the national anthem was sung by Cindy Hansen of Millston. Samuel Sedelbauer was on hand for the opening pitch to start the game between TK’s 400 Club and Luke’s Army. The winner of bragging rights for a year was Luke’s Army from McFarland. Second Place was last year’s champs, TK’s 400 Club, and third place was awarded to 37-year participants that play for The Old Timers/Moe’s Maulers of Camp Douglas and Tomah areas.
Each year a Sportsmanship Trophy is awarded. The award is voted on by the umpires. This year it was awarded to The Peckerheads of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, a team that has participated in the tournament for nearly 20 years.
The raffle drawing was held at 3 p.m with Miss Jackson County and her court drawing out the winners of the eight prizes. Winners were:
- Lynn Hill from Black River Falls of the grand prize of a 50-inch smart TV.
- Second prize of a Toro Personal Pace lawnmower was Tina Ludwin of Millston.
- Third prize of a $250 meat package from Foss Meats in Sparta was George Riedel of Millston.
- Fourth prize of a Mississippi River cruise was Rhonda Charneski of Black River Falls.
- Fifth prize of $100 cash was Kurt Hagen from Black River Falls.
- Sixth prize of $75 cash was Cal Cottone of Warrens.
- Seventh prize of $50 cash was Lynn Coplien of Back River Falls.
- Eighth prize of $25 was Paulette Bolton of Tomah.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.