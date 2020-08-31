Millston dairy drive-by to raise funds for MDA

Millston's annual MDA Labor Day Softball Tournament won't happen this year, but the event won't go completely dark in 2020. Organizers have decided to raise funds for the Musuclar Dystrophy Association with an MDA Dairy Drive-By fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The softball tournament, like nearly every other event in the area this year, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 16-team tournament dates back 39 years and draws teams from across Wisconsin and Iowa.
Sue Marcou, Millston MDA event coordinator, said organizers of the three-day tournament were determined to hold some kind of event in 2020. She said the Millston fundraiser holds the distinction of being the "oldest small community fundraiser in the nation for MDA."
"That distinction is something Millston didn’t want lose," she said. "We still wanted have a fundraiser for MDA."
Marcou said 390 bags of dairy products will be distributed at the park in Millston in partnership with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. Each bag will contain one gallon of milk, one pound of butter and one block of cheese. Organizers are asking for a $5 donation per bag.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Marcou said the fundraiser is a socially distanced event that "one can drive through, receive healthy dairy products and still raise money and awareness for MDA."
Money raised from the event sends children with muscular dystrophy to summer camp. Marcou said it costs about $2,000 to send a child to camp for a week, which covers the costs of medications, medical equipment and medical staff needed for the week.
"Our motto has been, 'We play all weekend so they can play for a week,'" Marcou said.
She described a dairy fundraiser as a "perfect fit."
"Children with muscular dystrophy need to have a diet high in vitamin D, calcium and protein, which are all found in dairy products," Marcou said. "Dairy products help with muscle repair and improving bone health. Bone health is vitally important for these children as a broken bone can be a serious health risk for them."
Marcou said holding the dairy drive-by in 2020 means the community can still celebrate the event's 40th anniversary next year.
"We didn’t want 2021 to be the 39th," she said. "We still wanted have a fundraiser for MDA and go on to 2021 being our 40th anniversary."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
