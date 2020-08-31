Millston dairy drive-by to raise funds for MDA

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Millston's annual MDA Labor Day Softball Tournament won't happen this year, but the event won't go completely dark in 2020. Organizers have decided to raise funds for the Musuclar Dystrophy Association with an MDA Dairy Drive-By fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The softball tournament, like nearly every other event in the area this year, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 16-team tournament dates back 39 years and draws teams from across Wisconsin and Iowa.

Sue Marcou, Millston MDA event coordinator, said organizers of the three-day tournament were determined to hold some kind of event in 2020. She said the Millston fundraiser holds the distinction of being the "oldest small community fundraiser in the nation for MDA."

"That distinction is something Millston didn’t want lose," she said. "We still wanted have a fundraiser for MDA."

Marcou said 390 bags of dairy products will be distributed at the park in Millston in partnership with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. Each bag will contain one gallon of milk, one pound of butter and one block of cheese. Organizers are asking for a $5 donation per bag.