Millston fundraiser for MDA thrives

Molter’s Fresh Market in Tomah also donated gift cards for dairy products.

Organizers of the Dairy Drive-By said that dairy products and MDA are a perfect fit since those with muscular dystrophy need diets high in protein, vitamin D and calcium — all of which are found in dairy products.

The first car rolled in to begin the distribution at 9:15 a.m. The park commission asked for a $5 donation per bag/gallon. Those who came through the MDA Dairy Drive By donated $3,174. In addition, donations that were given prior to the event for a total of $8,844 that was raised from the fundraiser.

At the close of the fundraiser at 1 p.m., there were some gallons/bags left, and they were donated to a local food pantry.

Softball goes on

Even though the softball tournament was cancelled, there was still softball played over the weekend. Local softball players decided they wanted to play anyway, and Andrew Peterson, along with his father Rod of the Old Timers/Moe’s Maulers team (one of the oldest teams in the tournament), organized a tournament. They contacted the Warrens Softball Association to see if they could use the Warrens field for the tournament. The manager of the softball asscociation, Josh Shisler, said that he was happy to help the tournament go on.