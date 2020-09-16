Millston fundraiser for MDA thrives

Millston was unable to host its normal three-day Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day Softball Tournament this year due to COVID-19 virus concerns.
Since many the volunteers for the event are elderly and in a high-risk group for contracting the virus, it was decided to have a different kind of fundraiser for 2020. The MDA Dairy Drive By was hosted by the Millston Park Commission in partnership with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and Dairy at Dinnertime. The community involvement and money raised enabled Millston to retain its status as the oldest fundraiser for MDA in the nation.
This was the 39th year for fundraising for MDA, as Millston holds the distinction of being the oldest, longest-running small community fundraiser for MDA in the nation. Playing with the number 39 for the 39th year, 390 bags of dairy products, along with 390 gallons of milk, were ready for distribution Saturday morning (Sept. 5) of the Labor Day weekend.
The dairy industry in the area donated all of the dairy products for the drive by. Milk was donated by Organic Valley Cropp Cooperative from La Farge and was picked up and delivered to the park in Millston by Martin Milk Service of Wilton.
Butter was donated by Westby Coop Creamery of Westby and by Grassland Dairy Products in Greenwood.
Cheese products came from Nasonville Dairy, in Nasonville, Lynn Dairy in Lynn and AMPI in Blair.
Molter’s Fresh Market in Tomah also donated gift cards for dairy products.
Organizers of the Dairy Drive-By said that dairy products and MDA are a perfect fit since those with muscular dystrophy need diets high in protein, vitamin D and calcium — all of which are found in dairy products.
The first car rolled in to begin the distribution at 9:15 a.m. The park commission asked for a $5 donation per bag/gallon. Those who came through the MDA Dairy Drive By donated $3,174. In addition, donations that were given prior to the event for a total of $8,844 that was raised from the fundraiser.
At the close of the fundraiser at 1 p.m., there were some gallons/bags left, and they were donated to a local food pantry.
Softball goes on
Even though the softball tournament was cancelled, there was still softball played over the weekend. Local softball players decided they wanted to play anyway, and Andrew Peterson, along with his father Rod of the Old Timers/Moe’s Maulers team (one of the oldest teams in the tournament), organized a tournament. They contacted the Warrens Softball Association to see if they could use the Warrens field for the tournament. The manager of the softball asscociation, Josh Shisler, said that he was happy to help the tournament go on.
Fourteen teams were able to come together to play starting on Friday evening of Labor Day Weekend. Teams came from the Tomah, Warrens, Black River Falls, McdFarland and Pell Lake areas. They brought items that would normally be on the auction in Millston and used them for raffles. There were also several donation jars that were filled to overflowing.
There was also a bean bag tournament on Saturday organized by Bill Pierce and Jeff Von Haden from Tomah. Proceeds from entry fees for both the softball and bean bag tournaments were donated to MDA.
Organizers invited Samuel Sedlebauer and his family to join them. Samuel was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at the age of five and has been the face of the Millston tournament since then. This year, he was there to throw the first pitch for the championship game. The ballplayers also signed a ball for Samuel.
The softball players for the championship game decided to not play the last game and instead agreed to a tie for first. Hometown Realty and BALD Acres, both teams from the Tomah area then gave the championship trophy to Samuel.
The players and fans from the tournament raised $5,366 for MDA to be combined with the proceeds from the Dairy Drive By for a grand total of $14,210 for MDA. This is the second highest total recorded for the “Millston” fundraiser for MDA. That total means that seven children will be able to attend summer camp in 2021. Raising money for the camp creates the theme of the tournament: “We play all weekend so they can play for a week."
