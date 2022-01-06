Milwaukee museum gets inspiration from western Wisconsin

The design team for the new Milwaukee Public Museum building has been touring the state and got some inspiration from western Wisconsin for its building design. The seven-day tour included the Warrens Cranberry Festival, Mill Bluff State Park and La Crosse Heritage Center.

"Warrens was a fascinating stop on our tour," said Jarrett Pelletier, associate principal at Ennead Architects based in New York City. "We learned more about land use, seasonality and the significance of Wisconsin's massive cranberry industry. At Warrens Cranberry Festival, not only did we get to learn about how the berries are harvested, we were also able to sample some cranberry pie and, of course, some fried cheeses."

Other stops on the tour included Wisconsin Institute for Discovery, Crex Meadows Wildlife Center, Frog Bay National Park, Madison Children's Museum and Potawatomi Cultural Center.

The museum's charter dates back to 1882 and houses more than 4 million objects in its collection.

The new museum will be constructed at the northeast corner of Sixth and McKinley streets in downtown Milwaukee. The 2.4-acre site is adjacent to the Deer District and will provide access to visitors from near and far via freeway and bus routes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.