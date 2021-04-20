Minnesota man arrested after high-speed chase through Jackson County

Police arrested an Isanti, Minnesota, man after a chase Monday that reached 104 mph through Jackson and Clark counties.

Kyle Lee Flanagan, 25, faces charges of fleeing an officer, operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported it was pursuing a suspect vehicle operated by Flanagan on Interstate 94 near Hixton around 9:30 p.m. The State Patrol terminated the pursuit a short time later but shared the vehicle's description with other law enforcement agencies.

Jackson County deputies located the vehicle on Hwy. 121 near North Pole Grove Road and attempted a traffic stop. Flanagan reportedly failed to pull over, and police chased the vehicle at speeds reaching 104 mph. The pursuit led through Alma Center and Merrillan before deputies deployed a tire deflation device.

Flanagan slowed as the vehicle's tires lost air. He entered Clark County before losing control of the vehicle and entering a ditch. He reportedly ran from the scene but was quickly apprehended by deputies. Flanagan allegedly gave police a false name before deputies could ascertain his real identity.