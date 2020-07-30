Minnesota man arrested for fourth OWI

Return to homepage ×
Jason P. Crayford, 51, Dassel, Minnesota, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol July 24 for fourth-offense drunk driving.
Crayford was operating on Interstate 94 in Monroe County north of Tomah when the State Patrol received multiple complaints about a driver of a Chrysler Town and Country van who was unable to stay in a lane. The vehicle was located by a State Patrol officer, who conducted a traffic stop.
The officer subjected Crayford to a field sobriety test before arresting him.
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
