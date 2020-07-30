You are the owner of this article.
Minnesota man arrested for fourth OWI
Minnesota man arrested for fourth OWI

Jason P. Crayford, 51, Dassel, Minnesota, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol July 24 for fourth-offense drunk driving.

Crayford was operating on Interstate 94 in Monroe County north of Tomah when the State Patrol received multiple complaints about a driver of a Chrysler Town and Country van who was unable to stay in a lane. The vehicle was located by a State Patrol officer, who conducted a traffic stop.

The officer subjected Crayford to a field sobriety test before arresting him.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

