A 44-year-old Lucan, Minnesota, man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for hitting and strangling a woman.
A woman told police that David Eugene Richardson physically abused her during an April 10 incident in the village of Warrens.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Overlook Court residence to investigate a report of a woman being punched in the face.
When police arrived, Richardson had left the scene. The report says the woman’s lip was cut and there was blood on her shirt.
The woman told police that Richardson became enraged after she texted a friend. Richardson threatened to “knock her teeth down her throat” before pushing her into a bathtub and grabbing the phone from her hand. The woman attempted to hide her face so Richardson wouldn’t punch her, and Richardson placed his hands around her throat and restricted her breathing.
After looking at the woman’s phone, the report says Richardson hit the woman in the face, wrestled her to the floor and stepped on her. After noticing the woman’s bleeding, Richardson reportedly told the woman to clean her face.
The woman said she attempted to leave but that Richardson blocked the door. She wanted to call 911 but Richardson refused to return her phone. She was finally able to call police after Richardson left the residence to purchase cigarettes and being assured by the woman she wouldn’t call 911.
Police believe Richardson returned to Minnesota and contacted Redwood County officials with a request that he be detained.
Richardson was referred for battery, strangulation/suffocation, disorderly conduct, false imprisonment and violating a restraining order.
