The Tomah Haiti Mission Team is hosting its fourth annual father/daughter dance Saturday, March 2.
The dance is 6-9 p.m. in the Tomah Middle School gymnasium. Admission is $10 per dad (or father-type figure such as a big brother, an uncle, a grandpa, etc.). The “dad” can bring all of his girls for the one $10 ticket.
Dance music will once again be provided by KC Entertainment DJ’s.
Flowers will be available for purchase at the dance by The Station of Tomah.
The special guest this year is Miss LaCrosse/Oktoberfest Elle Mark.
Mark is a senior at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse studying public health and community health education. She is interning with Gundersen Health System in La Crosse in the Community and Preventive Care Services department.
As Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest 2018, Mark has spent many hours volunteering in the community and promoting her platform, "Warrior, Not Worrier: Conquering Mental Illness." Her favorite part of serving in this role is getting to connect with people of all ages who appreciate the region as much as she does. She enjoys dancing (and teaching others to dance) as well as spending time with her family and dog when she isn't busy working or making appearances as Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest.
Mark said she is thrilled to be attending this event and "can't wait to dance the night away with all of the girls at the event."
A photo booth and photographer will be on site. Photos are optional and will require an additional fee.
Attire is semi-formal; everyone is encouraged to dress so they feel festive and comfortable. The dance is geared for daughters ages two through 18.
Dance organizers say the goal is for each “dad” to have an affordable and fun evening with his girls and to make sweet memories.
Tickets will be available at the door on March 2. For planning purposes, attendees are encouraged to “register” their intent on attending by joining the father/daughter dance event at the Tomah Haiti Mission Team’s Facebook page.
The Tomah Haiti Mission Team has served in Haiti since 2006 in varying capacities. The team has provided medical and dental assistance over the years, and since 2011, has helped over 200 couples get married in their church and become full, respected members of their respective congregations. The team has also helped with various projects at Camp Mahanaim, a sports camp for Haitian youth. The camp opened in the summer of 2013, offering Haitian youth many new experiences in sports and Christian faith.
The team has also supported Rod and Debbie Wray, missionaries with whom they work, by donating funds to be used for individual Haitians' medical needs throughout the year. The local Haitian community knows the Wrays will help them, and individuals come to them when ill or injured. Tomah’s funds are used for treatment, surgeries and medicines to help keep the community healthy.
For more information about the Father/Daughter Dance or the team’s work, please check out the team’s Facebook page (Tomah Haiti Mission Team) or contact Laura Bishop at 608) 608-343-7039.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.