Missing Tomah woman found safe

A 30-year-old Tomah woman who was reported missing Sept. 1 has been located safe and unharmed.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Elisabeth J. Ageton was found Sept. 9 after a citizen reported having seen her at the Tomah Walmart. Monroe County detectives obtained surveillance video of a license plate and were eventually able to locate her after further follow-up. Prior to her disappearance, she was last seen in the town of LaGrange on Hwy. G near Hwy. 12.
The sheriff's office says the search included walking through nearby properties, kayaking nearby streams and use of police dogs and aerial drones.
