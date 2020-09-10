 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missing Tomah woman found safe
0 comments

Missing Tomah woman found safe

{{featured_button_text}}

A 30-year-old Tomah woman who was reported missing Sept. 1 has been located safe and unharmed.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Elisabeth J. Ageton was found Sept. 9 after a citizen reported having seen her at the Tomah Walmart. Monroe County detectives obtained surveillance video of a license plate and were eventually able to locate her after further follow-up. Prior to her disappearance, she was last seen in the town of LaGrange on Hwy. G near Hwy. 12.

The sheriff's office says the search included walking through nearby properties, kayaking nearby streams and use of police dogs and aerial drones.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News