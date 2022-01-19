Mlsna promoted at Bank First

Cody Mlsna has been promoted to credit officer by Bank First.

Mlsna joined Bank First through its merger with Timberwood Bank of Tomah in 2020 and has over five years of experience as a credit analyst. During his tenure, he has supported the Tomah business banking team by underwriting and helping structure commercial lending relationships, with a focus on agricultural banking.

Mlsna has become the Small Business Administration lead for the bank and assists with nearly every SBA loan originated at Bank First. In his expanded role, he will be a lead for the entire credit team by assisting with work flow administration, underwriting the bank’s most complex relationships, and training credit analysts.

Born and raised in Tomah, Mlsna received his associate degree in accounting from Western Technical College in La Crosse. He resides in Tomah his wife, Nicole.

Mlsna’s promotion was one of five announced by Bank First in December, including Joan Woldt as executive vice president and co-chief operating officer

