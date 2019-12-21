Mobile MRI unit to see patients at Tomah Mayo

Magnetic resonance imaging is on the move.

The first Tomah Mayo Clinic patients will receive MRI exams in the Mobile MRI unit Tuesday, Dec. 24. The trailer, which rolled into the Tomah Mayo parking lot for a test run Dec. 17, will head to the Tomah clinic once a week and serve up to 12 patients per day from 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Until now, patients had to make appointments in Onalaska or La Crosse.

"It's definitely part of expanding the Mayo brand," said Johnathon Hoff, lead MRI technologist for Mayo. "There were enough patients in the area who need MRIs, and it improves the patient experience."

Patients will be prepped inside the clinic, and it will be a short walk outside to the trailer, which will park close to a west exit door.

Hoff acknowledged that a sophisticated medical device inside a trailer can seem foreign to patients.

"We work to assure them that this is the same scanner as the ones in La Crosse or Onalaska," Hoff said. "There really isn't any difference. It's the same technology."

MRIs utilize a magnetic field and a radio frequency to take photos inside the body. The typical MRI takes 30 to 40 minutes, and Hoff said it has become a critical diagnosis tool.