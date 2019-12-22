Monroe County 4-H to sell fund-raising calendars

Monroe County 4-H has created a 2020 Monroe County 4-H Calendar. Each month highlights one of the county’s 10 clubs with specials in July for the Monroe County Fair and October for National 4-H Week.
The calendar is a fundraiser for 4-H summer programs.
“This is a new project for us, and it was a learning experience, with graphic design and working with sponsors,” Monroe County 4-H agent Joshua Goede said.
The money raised will support the following summer programs:
- Summer Camp: Monroe County goes to Summer Camp with Crawford, La Crosse, Richland and Vernon counties. Members of 4-H attend Upham Woods near Wisconsin Dells to learn about nature and have outdoor experiences along the river.
- Outpost Camp: This experience is in Wilton and Ontario. 4-Hers camp in tents at the Wilton Community Park, swim at the pool and then travel to Ontario to canoe on the Kickapoo River.
- Science Days: 4-H plans to hold several science workshops in the summer running about an hour. There will also be two full-day camps where youth will run experiments and explore scientifically.
- Grades 3-6 Discover Wisconsin Road Trip: The 4-H travels to locations about two hours from the local area to discover new things and expose youth to different experiences. This past year 4-H members visited Prairie du Chien.
- Clover Camp: The youngest members come together in the county to have a day of fun and learning. There are programs on natural science, mechanical sciences, nutrition, arts & crafts as well as yard games and running around being kids.
Goede said many Monroe County business sponsors supported the calendar by purchasing ad spaces. He said the sponsorships paid the printing fees.
Calendars are on sale for $10 each, and there is a shipping option. Call 608-269-8722 or go to monroe.extension.wisc.edu for more information or contact a local 4-H member.