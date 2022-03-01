Monroe County accepting housing voucher applications

Applications for a rental assistance program are available for a short time in Monroe County. The Housing Choice Voucher program, also known as the Section 8 Rental Assistance program, is open at the Monroe County Housing Authority in Sparta. The program helps low-income families, elderly and disabled adults make their payments for rent and utilities.

The voucher program considers the income and living expenses of each person or family so that they pay only 30% of their income. The rest is paid through the U.S. Housing and Urban Development program as a direct payment to the landlord. Any landlords aware of tenants that may be having trouble making ends meet can refer their tenants to the office for an application.

Applications are available at the Monroe County Housing Authority, 1108 West Wisconsin St. in Sparta. They must be returned to that office by 3 p.m. March 31. They are also available at the Monroe County Department of Human Services and Aging and Disability Resource Services both in Sparta, and at the Monroe County Families First office in Tomah. The application must be returned in person or by mail to the housing office in Sparta. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The process includes a review of the completed application to determine if the applicant is eligible. If the application is incomplete, it will not be processed. A successful applicant will be notified by mail, and all communication is by mail. There are limited funds available. Once the program is filled, applicants will be placed on a waiting list.

County officials say the window for taking applications is short and that it's unknown when applications will be taken in the future. In years past, there has been a two-year wait to be served.

