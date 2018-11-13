Monroe County administrator Jim Bialecki gave notice of his retirement the first week of August, with a tentative end date of Jan. 22, 2019.
That tentative date has now been extended until May.
Bialecki said his decision to stay past the original date was due to working on the 2019 budget. He said it was a challenge, and there remain unanswered questions about the 2020 budget.
It would be irresponsible to leave before they are answered and leave his successor to sort everything out, Bialecki said.
One unanswered question concerns Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center and Nursing Home, which remains in limbo due to a controversy over the site. Monroe County Supervisors originally voted to build the facility across the street from the existing site before voting to move the home to Tomah.
"There is still a question if this facility will be built, and it is under a county resolution to cost no more than $16 million to remain under state caps — that's not going to happen," Bialecki said. "We anticipate the cost to build that facility to be about $19.3 million ... or higher with interest rates ... The county may consider a referendum question for Rolling Hills, for voters to vote on paying for a new facility."
Road conditions and aging equipment in county vehicles are the other reasons Bialecki decided to stay.
"There's a possibility the Highway Committee may consider a wheel tax," he said. "And the county is falling behind on replacing the equipment in vehicles ... because of state revenue limitations."
The questions need to be answered, Bialecki said, and he doesn't want to leave the county before they are addressed.
"With those questions out there and the threat to the 2020 budget, it would be irresponsible to shrug your shoulders and walk out the doors," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.