 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monroe County and stewardship winners announced
0 comments

Monroe County and stewardship winners announced

{{featured_button_text}}

The Monroe County Natural Resources and Extension Committee has announced its Land Stewardship Award winners for 2020.

Winners were nominated and selected by their peers who have a history of land stewardship and commitment to conservation.

The award winners are:

  • Conservationist of the year - Maurice Amundson.
  • Conservation Farmer of the Year - David P and Diane Brueggen family.
  • Tree Farmer of the Year - R&R Ranch (Ruth Eirschele family).

An awards banquet to recognize the winners is tentatively scheduled for late January 2021.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News