Monroe County and stewardship winners announced

The Monroe County Natural Resources and Extension Committee has announced its Land Stewardship Award winners for 2020.
Winners were nominated and selected by their peers who have a history of land stewardship and commitment to conservation.
The award winners are:
- Conservationist of the year - Maurice Amundson.
- Conservation Farmer of the Year - David P and Diane Brueggen family.
- Tree Farmer of the Year - R&R Ranch (Ruth Eirschele family).
An awards banquet to recognize the winners is tentatively scheduled for late January 2021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!