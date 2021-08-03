 Skip to main content
Monroe County announces conservation honorees
Monroe County announces conservation honorees

The Monroe County Natural Resource and Extension Committee has announced the Land Conservation Award winners for 2021:

  • Conservationists of the Year - Don and Donna Justin (Justin Trails).
  • Conservation Farmer of the Year - Rick and Susan Case.
  • Tree Farmer of the Year - Steve and Patty Harelson.

Winners were nominated and selected by their peers for having a history of land stewardshipa nd commitment to conservation.

An awards banquet to recognize the winners will be held Jan. 22, 2022 at the American Legion hall in Sparta. Banquet details will follow at a later date.

Steve Rundio

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

