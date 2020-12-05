Monroe County announces updated COVID-19 quarantine guidelines

In response to new guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Wisconsin Department of Health Serviceshas updated quarantine guidance for close contacts of someone diagnosed with COVID-19.
The updated guidance went into effect for Wisconsinites on Monday, Dec. 7.
“For many, there may be barriers that make quarantining for a full 14 days extremely challenging,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “While a shorter quarantine carries additional risk of spreading COVID-19, when done responsibly, it can make quarantining easier for more Wisconsinites.”
While health officials say a 14-day quarantine is still the safest and preferred option, the new guidance takes into account emerging scientific evidence on quarantine periods and recognizes the difficulty many Wisconsinites may have complying with the full 14-day quarantine.
DHS now allows people the following options for ending their quarantine period who do not have symptoms:
- Quarantine for 10 days. Individuals may return to work/school/resume normal activities on day 11.
- Quarantine for seven days and get tested on day six or seven. With a negative FDA-approved test (either PCR or antigen test), individuals may return to work/school/normal activities on day eight. A person must have his or her test results prior to resuming normal activities.
People must continue to monitor for symptoms for the full 14 days. If symptoms develop following the end of quarantine, people are advised to immediately isolate, contact their health care provider and get tested.
The new guidance is posted on Monroe County Health Department’s COVID-19 website. For questions or concerns, contact Monroe County Health Department at 608-269-8666.
