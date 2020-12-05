Monroe County announces updated COVID-19 quarantine guidelines

In response to new guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Wisconsin Department of Health Serviceshas updated quarantine guidance for close contacts of someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

The updated guidance went into effect for Wisconsinites on Monday, Dec. 7.

“For many, there may be barriers that make quarantining for a full 14 days extremely challenging,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “While a shorter quarantine carries additional risk of spreading COVID-19, when done responsibly, it can make quarantining easier for more Wisconsinites.”

While health officials say a 14-day quarantine is still the safest and preferred option, the new guidance takes into account emerging scientific evidence on quarantine periods and recognizes the difficulty many Wisconsinites may have complying with the full 14-day quarantine.

DHS now allows people the following options for ending their quarantine period who do not have symptoms: