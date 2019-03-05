The Monroe County Area Retired Educators Association has begun accepting MCAREA Scholarship applications for 2019.
Any Monroe County public high school graduate who has been accepted into the College of Education at an accredited college or university is encouraged to apply for the $500
MCAREA scholarship. Application information is available from the guidance offices of Brookwood, Cashton, Sparta, and Tomah high schools.
All applications are due by May 1.
