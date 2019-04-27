SPARTA—Additional ATV and UTV routes were approved by the Monroe County Board of Supervisors Wednesday.
In 2014 the board began approving routes contingent upon Wisconsin Department of Transportation approval. All the routes submitted Wednesday met the criteria and were approved by the board with Paul Steele (District 11) the only dissenter.
The board also approved fees for the Wind Energy System Siting Ordinance, which was approved in January. The fees are $300 for the application review and zoning permit for a small energy wind system and $500 for a large energy wind system.
