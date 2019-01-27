Monroe County finance director Tina Osterberg will be the next county administrator.
Osterberg was appointed to succeed county administrator Jim Bialecki during the Monroe County Board of Supervisor's regular monthly meeting Wednesday.
Osterberg has been employed by Monroe County for 15 years and has been the finance director since 2010. Her first day as county administrator will be May 4.
The board approved her appointment with a 10-5 vote, with supervisors Nodji VanWychen, Doug Path, Rodney Sherwood, Paul Steele and Dean Peterson dissenting and supervisor Mark Halversen absent.
Three amendments to the resolution, which include the appointment of Osterberg and a contract for the position, failed during discussion.
The first amendment was to approve the appointment Osterberg but strike the contract from the resolution and review it at a future date. It failed on a 12-3 vote, with supervisors Path, Sherwood and Steele voting yes.
The second amendment was to postpone the resolution until the board has had an opportunity to determine whether to continue with the administrator's position or to change to an administrative coordinator. Supervisor Dean Peterson said when Bialecki was first hired, it was only as a temporary position after former county administrator Cathy Schmidt left, and the board was supposed to conduct a discussion about the future of the position before hiring a permanent replacement.
"We've never had that discussion," Peterson said. "I'd still probably vote for the administrator, but this board was told we would get a chance to discuss whether we're going to have a coordinator or administrator. And that has never come to a vote that I know of in this board."
Supervisor Paul Steele said he would not support the resolution until the board has an opportunity to discuss the issue.
"I think it's fantastic that we went in-house looking for a candidate," he said. "The first (administrator), in my opinion, was terrible. Jim has been fantastic, and hopefully our next one whether it's a coordinator or administrator. But until we have the discussion of which way we're going, I will not vote for this resolution."
The amendment failed with a 9-6 vote, with supervisors VanWychen, Path, Sherwood, Steele, D. Peterson and Cook voting yes.
The third amendment would empower the entire county board to conduct the administrator's annual employee evaluation. It failed with an 11-4 vote, with supervisors VanWychen, Path, Sherwood and Steele voting yes.
