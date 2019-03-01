The Monroe County Board of Supervisors approved funds to help the Deke Slayton Space & Bike Museum rent items for its 20th anniversary celebration set for Saturday, June 15.
On Wednesday the board voted unanimously to use $3,000 from the Monroe County Farm Education Account for the museum to rent the "Traveling Space Museum." Alli Karrels, museum director, said 2019 will mark the museum's 20th year, and museum officials wanted to do something special. She said they came up with the idea to host a free day-long community event and base it around this thing called a traveling space display.
"It's 13 interactive exhibits, including a zero-gravity chair, a space toilet, a moon lander − all kinds of really cool equipment that unless you actually train to be an astronaut, you would never be able to take part in this," Karrels said. "This Traveling Space Museum is going to be the centerpiece of our 20th anniversary celebration, and it's going to be free and open to the community. Ideally what we're aiming for is to kind of have a bit of a block party feel."
It costs $9,000 to rent the traveling museum, and two-thirds of the cost have already been secured, Karrels said. The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce donated $3,000, and the city of Sparta donated $3,000 from its tourism promotion fund.
The event will be free to the public, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the space museum display, items will include food, music and children's activities throughout the day, Karrels said.
"It's going to be a wonderful education opportunity, and it's going to be something that's very unique that you won't be able to see or replicate anywhere else," she said. "The idea is just to provide an event − a good, fun, educational event for the community that is kind of a good, fun day."
Deke Slayton, a Sparta native, was chosen as one of the original seven Mercury astronauts in 1959 and was the docking module pilot of the 1975 Apollo–Soyuz test project the became known as the "handshake in space" with the Soviet Union.
Supervisor Paul Steele likes the idea of bringing the exhibit to Monroe County.
"I think anything we do to deal with STEM and science education, engineering, is fantastic," he said.
