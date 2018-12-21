The fate of Rolling Hills Nursing Home will go to the voters next spring.
The Monroe County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to authorize the creation of an advisory referendum question to determine whether or not voters support the construction of a new county-run senior care facility.
The referendum will appear on the April 2, 2019, ballot.
The board approved the resolution by a 10-6 vote, with supervisors Nodji VanWychen, Mary Von Ruden, Douglas Path, Paul Steele, Dean Peterson and Sharon Folcey dissenting.
The referendum question will read: “Should Monroe County, Wisconsin, build a new senior care facility at an estimated construction cost of $20 million with an estimated bond repayment schedule of $1.5 million over a 20-year period?”
The referendum question will be advisory as the board voted down a budget adjustment of $3,750 to have the law office of Quarles & Brady draft the referendum question, which would authorize the issuance of bonds for the nursing home project.
Steele said he doesn't support having a referendum question on the ballot because the public elected the supervisors to make difficult decisions.
Also, he said the question doesn't give any information on how it would affect the taxpayers. He wants to know what will be done to educate the public on the project's long-lasting effects.
"Education, I think, is vitally important, but my concern with this is I know when they set up the information about the Justice Center it wasn't accurate, so the public doesn't get the correct information on what they're voting on," he said. "I think people are going to vote on their emotions and not the fiscal impact on today's taxpayers and the future taxpayers. So I will not support a referendum question."
County Administrator Jim Bialecki said the county intends to hold public hearings to educate county residents on the referendum and its impact on county property owners.
Folcey said she doesn't see the point of having a referendum unless it includes a site location.
"Why would we spend the money, no matter how much it costs, to do a referendum without a location? ... Why would you do this?" she said. "We're going to be more of a laughingstock than we are already."
Supervisor Mary Cook said she's not interested in where the nursing home would go; she's concerned with whether or not county residents want to stay in the nursing home business.
"I don't care where it's built, and I don't think it matters to them. I have also been to many places and at many events and many have said the county does not belong in the nursing home business," she said. "I'm not saying one way or the other how that would be, but I think we need to know if people are interested in spending this money or not."
The board also denied a Rule 5 petition which sought to keep Rolling Hills operating, to commit to constructing a new building and to designate the county-owned property across the street from the existing facility on Hwy. B as the site for a new nursing home. It also sought to rescind the resolution which designated Tomah as the site for the new nursing home.
The resolution failed 7-9, with supervisors David Pierce, Nodji VanWychen, Douglas Path, Rodney Sherwood, Paul Steele, Pete Peterson, Dean Peterson, James Schroeder and Mary Cook voting against.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.