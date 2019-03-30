After three attempts, a capital improvement account was approved by the Monroe County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday for the Monroe County Parks & Forestry Department.
Chad Ziegler, Parks & Forestry director, said the non-lapsing account will help his department be fiscally responsible. He said it allows the department to set aside funds in the event that something major happens and save for future improvements, maintenance and updates to the county campground, McMullen Memorial County Park near Warrens.
The account will be funded from excess park revenues, with the maximum balance not to exceed $200,000, Ziegler said.
The resolution passed by a 15-1 vote, with supervisor Mary Cook the only dissenter.
Creation of the account will help alleviate issues with levy limits, Ziegler said. The state of Wisconsin limits how much the tax levy can be increased annually, and if there was a major expense at McMullen Park, such as replacing the shower building if it broke, some of the funds would come from the Parks & Forestry departments budget, but the rest would come from the levy.
A new shower building costs in the neighborhood of $270,000, Ziegler said.
"I think this year the levy was $340,000, so that quarter of $1 million would take up the majority of the levy limit," he said. "If approved, that would cause all of the other departments to split about $90,000. That's one of the big reasons why we're looking at creating this account."
McMullen Park is currently off the tax levy since it is funded entirely from revenue generated from campers, Ziegler said. With the creation of the non-lapsing capital improvement account, he said park operations should never impact the tax levy unless there's a catastrophic event.
Ziegler said the park makes between $50,000 to $100,000 a year and since 2007 has actually returned revenue to the general fund.
"This is pretty rare; this very well could be the only county in the whole state where their Parks Department returns money back into the general fund," he said.
Supervisor Mary Cook said the $200,000 maximum for the account seems like a lot of money for the Parks & Forestry department to set aside. She said the department should be able to budget every year for improvement like everyone else.
"You kind of know what you're going to do, so you can kind of budget that like the rest of us," she said. "You're not going to replace all these things at one time, you're going to look out and say 'I'm going to budget for this' or 'I'm going to budget for that.'"
Ziegler said that's what the account allows them to do. He described it as kind of savings account in which the department can set aside a little bit every year and then later make a large improvement.
In a related matter, the board approved an increase to the camping fees for McMullen Park. Ziegler said the increases are part of a three-year adjustment cycle.
The daily rate increased to $23 from $21, except for primitive sites, which increased their daily rate to $18 from $15. The weekly rate increased to $145 from $125; the monthly rate increased to $450 from $375; and the seasonal rate increased to $2,000 from $1,600.
The resolution passed unanimously.
The board also approved a resolution for the appointment of a new county treasurer. Deputy treasurer Debra Carney will take over for current treasurer Annette Erickson when she retires at the end of April.
