SPARTA - The Monroe County Board of Supervisors approved the establishment of an additional patrol officer in the Monroe County Sheriff's Office in 2020 during the board's regular monthly meeting Wednesday.
The board voted 14-2, with supervisors Mary Von Ruden and Pete Peterson dissenting.
The patrol officer will serve as a school resource deputy split between the Cashton School District, Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District and the Ho-Chunk Head Start program.
In July the board sent the resolution back to committee to pinpoint where the funding for the position would come from.
The initial investment in the position is estimated to cost $127,124 in the first year, with costs decreasing in years two through four.
The revised resolution states that the funding would come from the county, the two school districts and the Ho-Chunk nation.
Initially the county would pay $32,147, which would come from the county tax levy. The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District would pay $35,570, the Cashton School District would pay $35,570 and the Ho-Chunk Head Start program would pay $23,835.
The two school districts and Head Start program have yet to give their consent to participate and contribute to the position.
Monroe County Sheriff Wes Revels said the sheriff's office met with representatives from the two school districts and that they tabled their decision for a month in order to speak with each other and consider the proposal.
Revels said if any of the three entities reject participation, the position would be placed on hold until they could find other avenues to fund it.
In other business the board also approved:
- Three resolutions for changes to the Monroe County Personnel Policy manual for hours of work, funeral leave and the rules for administration of classification plan.
- A resolution increasing the ADRC home-delivered meal driver position to part-time.
- A resolution to create a psychiatric advanced practice nurse prescriber position.
