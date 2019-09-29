SPARTA—The Monroe County Board of Supervisors approved funding for the new county drug court.
The board voted unanimously to fund the drug court with money from the revolving loan fund. The $239,298 needed to fund the court for the first two years is projected to come from a federal Community Development Block Grant program.
At the board's June meeting, board members gave full support for the creation of a county-run drug court.
Justice programs coordinator Eric Weihe said in June that the purpose of the drug court is to "break the cycle of addiction for high-risk individuals to hopefully be able to get their children back, reduce CHIPS cases, to have them become stable members of the community, get employment and contribute to society."
Weihe said the $239,298 will pay for the salary of the drug court case manager, the drug testing, any monitoring equipment for the drug court participants and a laptop and case management software for the case manager.
It covers "just about everything," he said.
"Hopefully after the first two years the drug court case manager ... can find a grant to cover the court for year three or at least part of it," Weihe said. "Part of the case manager's duties will be to look for grants."
The one aspect of the drug court that the Revolving Loan Fund won't cover is an administrative assistant, said county administrator Tina Osterberg. The position doesn't qualify.
Weihe said the hope is the county will approve upgrading the administrative assistant position in the Justice Department to full-time in the 2020 budget.
"The administrative assistant's direct job duties wouldn't be for the drug court, but that position would help unofficially ease some of the work that the case manager might have to do," he said.
