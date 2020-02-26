Monroe County Board declares Second Amendment sanctuary

SPARTA - Monroe County has became the fourth county in Wisconsin to declare itself a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”
The county board of supervisors passed a resolution Wednesday declaring its support for the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution by a 15-1 vote during a meeting packed with pro-gun supporters at the Monroe County Justice Center.
Trent Ziegler of Sparta led the push to get the resolution before the board. He described it as a “grass roots effort.”
“Our movement in Monroe County is not sponsored by any organization, and we’re not affiliated with anybody,” Ziegler said. “It’s simply a way for Monroe County to say to state and federal policymakers … here in Monroe County, we take the Second Amendment seriously, and we oppose any unconstitutional changes to it.”
Ziegler said Florence, Langlade and Vilas counties have already passed similar resolutions and up to 60 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties could join them.
“Monroe County is not going out on a limb by doing this,” he said.
The resolution had the support of sheriff Wes Revels and District Attorney Kevin Croninger. Revels said the resolution shouldn’t be confused with the idea behind “sanctuary cities” that shield illegal immigrants from federal authorities.
“It doesn’t ask for or authorize any law enforcement officer to ignore any of the current laws,” Revels said. “The wording of the resolution is to uphold the U.S. Constitution and, more specifically, the Second Amendment.”
While the vast majority of the audience supported the resolution, several spoke out against it. Laurie Bartholomew said the resolution implies the county could ignore state and federal gun control legislation, which she said amounts to “nullification.”
“The designation of sanctuary county would ally the county with a movement of questionable aims and motives that has encouraged nullification of laws across the county,” she said. “Monroe County’s reputation would be damaged by associating with this movement.”
Brett Larkin, a write-in candidate for a county board seat, suggested nullification was justified in the case of gun control.
“The Second Amendment wasn’t created for hunting; the Second Amendment was created to resist government tyranny,” Larkin said.
He said it doesn’t matter what opinion polls say about gun rights.
“We don’t live in an Athenian democracy; we live in a constitutional republic,” Larkin said. “Fifty-one percent of the population does not possess the power to abolish the other 49 percent’s rights and privileges guaranteed under the constitution.”
Another opponent of the resolution, Joey Esterline, said it’s important that law enforcement has “red flag” laws at its disposal to prevent people who are a danger to themselves and others from obtaining firearms. She said two-thirds of gunshot deaths are suicides.
“I ask you to give this resolution more time and thought,” she said. “Red flag or extreme-risk protection orders have been enacted in 17 states with robust due process protections and a system of checks and balances.”
Andrew Cottrill supported the resolution and said if people are uncomfortable with the right to bear arms, they should seek to amend the constitution.
“If they want to change the Second Amendment, create a constitutional congress, get two-thirds of the states to vote on it and repeal it,” Cottrill said. “Other than that, it’s there.”
Only two supervisors spoke on the resolution. Wally Habhegger, chair of the Public Safety & Coordinating Committee, said no county board members were active in promoting the resolution.
“It did not come from the board,” Habhegger said. “It came from the citizens.”
Mary Von Ruden voted for the resolution but pushed back against what she described as the partisan tone of some of its supporters.
“I was under the interpretation that this was a nonpartisan issue,” she said. “It offends me very much that people are calling this a Republican resolution and that the Democrats don’t care … I am hoping this nonpartisan issue educates all of you to go home and teach your kids how to respect a gun.”
