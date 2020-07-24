Monroe County Board delays Rolling Hills bonding

“By voting no ... we can discuss location, we can discuss how many beds, we can have a real discussion,” Sherwood said.

The resolution didn’t address the configuration of the facility. Cook attempted to introduce an amendment to specify an allocation, but it was ruled non-germane by corporation counsel Andy Kaftan.

Rolling Hills administrator Linda Smith said the independent living units were included to make the nursing home financially self-sufficient. She said converting independent living to skilled beds would alter the financial equation.

Smith said taxpayers are subsidizing the existing facility that’s in desperate need of replacement.

“We’re on the levy and receiving a considerable amount of taxpayer support,” Smith said. “We’ve been working hard to keep that building going ... we can’t go on forever.”

The county originally borrowed $16 million for the facility in 2017. A dispute over whether to the build the facility in Tomah or Sparta delayed construction and increased the cost by $4 million.