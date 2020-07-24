Monroe County Board delays Rolling Hills bonding

A proposal to add $4 million in borrowing for Rolling Hills Nursing Home hit a roadblock Wednesday.
By a 10-6 vote, the Monroe County Board of Supervisors delayed borrowing additional money to fund the project until the August meeting. Several supervisors objected to including 24 independent living units while reducing the number of skilled nursing home beds from 85 to 50. Preliminary plans also call for 24 assisted living units.
Supervisor Nodji Van Wychen said she favors a county-run nursing home but objects to de-licensing 35 skilled nursing home beds.
“I’m just afraid 50 beds isn’t enough,” Van Wychen said. “If we give up those beds, we will not get them back.”
Supervisor Mary Cook also wanted to maintain the current number of beds and objected to the independent living units.
“I don’t believe Monroe County needs to be landlords for individual apartment living,” Cook said. “I will support a skilled 80-bed nursing home ... Some assisted living is fine, but not independent living senior living apartments. That’s for the private sector to provide.”
Supervisor David Pierce agreed. He said constructing independent living units “is in direct conflict with the private sector.”
Supervisor Rod Sherwood said voting on the resolution amounted to issuing a “blank check.”
“By voting no ... we can discuss location, we can discuss how many beds, we can have a real discussion,” Sherwood said.
The resolution didn’t address the configuration of the facility. Cook attempted to introduce an amendment to specify an allocation, but it was ruled non-germane by corporation counsel Andy Kaftan.
Rolling Hills administrator Linda Smith said the independent living units were included to make the nursing home financially self-sufficient. She said converting independent living to skilled beds would alter the financial equation.
Smith said taxpayers are subsidizing the existing facility that’s in desperate need of replacement.
“We’re on the levy and receiving a considerable amount of taxpayer support,” Smith said. “We’ve been working hard to keep that building going ... we can’t go on forever.”
The county originally borrowed $16 million for the facility in 2017. A dispute over whether to the build the facility in Tomah or Sparta delayed construction and increased the cost by $4 million.
A resolution to build at the site of the Tomah Health campus was ruled invalid in court earlier this year, which leaves county-owned land near the existing facility the most likely site. The possibility of a Tomah site was triggered by questions over the city of Sparta’s commitment to provide water and sewer to the new nursing home. However, several speakers said that issue has been resolved.
Nearly two-thirds of county voters supported moving ahead with construction in an advisory referendum in 2019.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!