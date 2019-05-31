SPARTA - The Monroe County Board of Supervisors approved adding several new county positions at the board's regular monthly meeting on May 22.
Four new job positions were approved: two in the District Attorney's office, one in the Health Department and one in the 9-1-1 communications center.
In the District Attorney’s Office, the positions are a paralegal and legal secretary; in the health department the position is a community health educator; and in the 9-1-1 communications center, the position is a tele-communicator.
The board also approved two resolutions to increase two positions to full-time in the Aging and Disability Resource Center to full-time: disability benefit specialist and nutrition position coordinator.
In addition the board approved a resolution to modify a resolution which authorized the establishment of two patrol deputy positions in the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, one that became effective Jan. 1, 2019, and one for 2020. The amendment would change the start date for the positions to June 1, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2020.
The positions needed to be moved up because of short staffing due to workman's compensation issues and one officer leaving on an extended military deployment.
