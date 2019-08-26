The Monroe County Board of Supervisors will again discuss a resolution to establish an additional patrol officer in the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office during the board’s regular monthly meeting.
The board will meet at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28 in the county board room in the Monroe County Justice Center.
The board previously discussed the creation of the additional position, which would serve as a school resource deputy, at the board’s July meeting. The school resource deputy would be split between the Cashton School District, Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District and the Ho-Chunk Head Start program.
In July the board sent the resolution back to committee to pinpoint where the funding for the position would come from.
The board will also discuss a resolution to increase the salary for the Monroe County Board chair and vice chair positions. The resolution would increase the chairperson’s salary from $4,000 to $4,800 and would establish a vice-chair salary of $2,400 in addition to the committee per diem allowance.
In addition the board will discuss a resolution to increase the board supervisors per diem payments from $40 to $50 for committee meetings and from $50 to $75 for county board meetings.
Both salary resolutions would be effective April 21, 2020.
In other business the board will also discuss:
- Three resolutions for changes to the Monroe County Personnel Policy manual for hours of work, funeral leave and the rules for administration of classification plan.
- A resolution increasing the ADRC home-delivered meal driver position to part-time.
- A resolution to create a psychiatric advanced practice nurse prescriber position.
