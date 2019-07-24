A resolution to create a school resource deputy who would split his or her time between three Monroe County school districts was sent back to committee at Tuesday's Monroe County Board of Supervisors meeting.
The board voted 10-5 to send it back to the Public Safety Committee and the administration Committee, with supervisors Alan McCoy, David Pierce, Cedric Schnitzler, Wally Habhegger and Mary Von Ruden dissenting. Supervisor Sharon Folcey was absent.
County board chair Pete Peterson said the resolution was sent back to committee to pinpoint where the funding for the position would come from.
"The fiscal note said 'the salary would be contingent upon external funding mechanisms outside of the county levy.' Some people objected and some didn’t, so it’s going back to the administration committee and finance committee and will be brought back next month," he said.
The deputy would split time between the Cashton School District, Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School districts and the Ho-Chunk Head Start program.
Peterson said Monroe County Sheriff Wes Revels was asking for the position because the Tomah and Sparta school districts both have school resource officers and the other three do not.
In other business the board approved a resolution creating a census committee.
Peterson said the committee is a requirement for the upcoming 2020 census. The committee has no duties yet. He said it is waiting on further instructions from the Census Bureau.
