The Monroe County Board of Supervisors will meet Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m., at the Monroe County Justice Center.
Board members will vote on funding the new county drug court with money from the revolving loan fund. The $140,000 needed to fund the court for the first two years is projected to come from a federal Community Development Block Grant program.
The board will also vote on a climate change resolution, which recognizes that “climate change is occurring in Monroe County” and supports efforts of the county’s Climate Change Task Force to review land-use issues and create a mitigation plan to address the impact of recent severe weather patterns.
