The Monroe County Board of Supervisors will discuss a resolution to appoint a new treasurer during the board's regular monthly meeting Wednesday, March 27.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the county board room at the Monroe County Justice Center in Sparta.
Monroe County treasurer Annette Erickson has provided notice to the county of her intent to retire with her last day being April 30. The board will discuss a resolution to appoint the county's current deputy treasurer Debra Carney as the new treasurer. Carney ran for Monroe County Register of Deeds in 2012.
The board will also discuss increasing camping fees at McMullen Park. The resolution would increase the daily rate to $23 from $21, except for primitive sites, which would increase their daily rate to $18 from $15. The weekly rate would increase to $145 from $125; the monthly rate would increase to $450 from $375; and the seasonal rate would increase to $2,000 from $1,600. The resolution passed the Finance Committee by a 5-0 vote.
