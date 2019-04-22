The Monroe County Board of Supervisors will discuss amending the county code on ATV and UTV use when it meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 in the county board room in the Monroe County Justice Center in Sparta.
Supervisors will decide whether to add additional designated routes on county highways. The board began approving routes in 2014, and all additional routes will be contingent upon the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s approval.
The board will also discuss establishing fees for the Wind Energy System Siting Ordinance.
The fees would be $300 for the application review and zoning permit for a small energy wind system and $500 for a large energy wind system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.