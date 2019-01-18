The Monroe County Board of Supervisors will consider hiring a new county administrator during the board's regular monthly meeting.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23 in the county board room in the Monroe County Justice Center.
The board will discuss a resolution to approve county finance director Tina Osterberg as the new county administrator to succeed current administrator Jim Bialecki.
Osterberg has been employed by Monroe County for 15 years and has been the finance director since 2010. Her first day would be May 4.
In other business the board will:
- Hear an update on the S.M.A.R.T Bus program from Charlie Handy.
- Discuss adopting an ordinance for wind energy system siting and establishing fees for construction.
- Discuss amendments to the county's animal ordinance.
