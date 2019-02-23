The Monroe County Board of Supervisors will discuss extending the term of the county's highway commissioner during the board's regular monthly meeting.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27 in the county board room in the Monroe County Justice Center.
On Feb. 27, 2017, the county hired David Ohnstad as the Monroe County Highway Commissioner, and according to county code, after the initial two-year employment period, supervisors can re-appoint the commissioner for an indefinite term. The board will discuss a resolution to retain Ohnstad as commissioner for an indefinite period of time.
In other business, the board will discuss a resolution to co-sponsor a traveling space museum program for the Deke Slayton Space & Bike Museum as part of the museum's 20th anniversary celebration. The museum is seeking $3,000 each from the county, the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of Sparta to sponsor the exhibit.
The county funds would come from the Monroe County Farm Proceeds account, a non-lapsing fund with the purpose of funding "new construction of specific projects with an educational purpose."
The board will also discuss:
- A resolution to approve the 10-year land and water resources management plan.
- A governmental responsibility resolution for targeted runoff management grants.
- A resolution regarding hazard mitigating grants.
- Changes to the county's personnel policy manual.
