The Monroe County Board of Supervisors will discuss four resolutions during the board's regular monthly meeting.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28 in the county board room in the Monroe County Justice Center.
Two of the resolutions are to deny claims against the county.
The first is two claims filed by Samuel M. Polhamus, claiming cruel and unusual punishment and false imprisonment.
The second is also two claims filed by Ra Vaunne Kendrick, claiming violation of civil rights and false imprisonment.
The board will also discuss rezoning in the town of LaGrange and cancelling outstanding checks from 2017.
County corporation counsel Andy Kaftan will be recognized as the Child Support Attorney of the Year at the meeting.
